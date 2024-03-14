South West festival making space for creativity

Emergence Creative Festival lands in the region next week, kicking off four days of presentations, workshops and interactive collaborations across a range of creative industries.
Festival Director Anita Pettit said the return of the festival would bring a wealth of talent and knowledge to the region.
"We are thrilled to unveil our full program and announce the exceptional line-up of speakers including Steve Back, Nic Brunsdon, Charu Menon and Taryne Laffar," she said.
More than 40 presenters from Western Australia, Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam are on the festival lineup.
"Attendees can expect engaging keynote presentations, panel discussions, and interactive colabs covering a wide range of topics, including design, marketing, film, music, technology, and more," Anita said.
"Whether you're a seasoned professional or an aspiring creative, there will be something for everyone at this year's festival."
The festival will launch on Tuesday 19 March with an official opening event at Settlers Tavern, and close with a sundowner at Edwards Wines/Russell Ord Gallery.
The festival will also provide ample networking opportunities, allowing attendees to connect with fellow creatives, industry leaders, and potential collaborators, as well as 'Rogue Elements' events at venues including The White Elephant, The River, and Surfers Point.
Sessions at Margaret River HEART will include 'Tech Joy - Using Tech for Emotion vs Efficiency', and 'The Serious Business of Being Stupid' with award winning creative director Steve Back.
"Regardless of what you do or where you work in the South West, creativity can and should play a critical role in all organisations," Anita said.
For more information about the festival program, speakers, and ticketing, visit emergencecreative.com
