South West festival making space for creativity

By Nicky Lefebvre
March 14 2024 - 12:02pm
Mat Lewis, Anita Pettit, Alan Meyburgh, Callum Fairnie, Rebecca DeBurgh and Sean Hsu. Picture by Ovis Creative Productions.
Emergence Creative Festival lands in the region next week, kicking off four days of presentations, workshops and interactive collaborations across a range of creative industries.

