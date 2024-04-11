Go back in time for Willyabrup weekend

A book to commemorate fifty years of Arts Margaret River's support of creativity and performance in the region is almost complete, with a new event coming up to help support the project.
Heather Locke OAM has almost finished the book, her tribute to the beloved organisation.
"There are just three pages left to write... then lots of editing, and the magic touch from our book designer before it's off to the printers," Heather told the Mail. "This is where local help comes in - we're holding a last fundraising party to finalise the amount needed to print 1,000 copies."
Following on from the hugely successful BookStock musical event at the Cowaramup District Club, the next fundraiser will revisit the Willyabrup Wine Art Craft Weekends.
"It might seem hard to believe, but in the late 1980s, cellar doors did not display local artisans work," Heather explained. "At that time tourism was centred on the caves, and wine tasting wasn't for everyone.
"Local people rarely visited those neighbours who were beginning to grow grapes rather than continue traditional dairy farming."
Heather said the challenge to encourage locals to bring visitors to cellar doors led to the creation of the popular weekend events.
"Maybe showcasing the local art and craft would tempt some 'first time visitors'? So on a long weekend in October in 1990, began the Willyabrup Art-Craft-Wine Weekends."
From 6pm on Saturday, April 20 at the Margaret River Men's Shed, 'Willyabrup Wine Art Craft Revisited' will offer a night of fun with a taste of original Willyabrup Valley wines.
Heather said there would be arts and crafts by local artists on sale.
"Take home a nostalgic piece from their private collections or a wonderful special painting painted just for this fundraiser.
"There will be a tasting table based on Shelley Cullen's famous Vineyard Tasting Platter, lots of cheese, pate and bread!"
Tickets ($25) via www.trybooking.com/CQGNF
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.