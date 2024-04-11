Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
What's on

Go back in time for Willyabrup weekend

By Nicky Lefebvre
April 11 2024 - 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heather Locke OAM reads from her book, Arts Connecting Margaret River, celebrating 50 years of Arts Margaret River. Picture by Christopher Young.
Heather Locke OAM reads from her book, Arts Connecting Margaret River, celebrating 50 years of Arts Margaret River. Picture by Christopher Young.

A book to commemorate fifty years of Arts Margaret River's support of creativity and performance in the region is almost complete, with a new event coming up to help support the project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.