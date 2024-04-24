Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New arrivals settle in to Busselton 'B&B's

April 24 2024 - 12:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guide Dog WA Trainers with City of Busselton staff and newly-boarded Guide Dogs, Louie and Thia. Picture supplied.
Guide Dog WA Trainers with City of Busselton staff and newly-boarded Guide Dogs, Louie and Thia. Picture supplied.

The City of Busselton has announced a new partnership with Guide Dogs WA, which will support the first ever Guide and Assistance Dogs in formal training in the South West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.