New arrivals settle in to Busselton 'B&B's

The City of Busselton has announced a new partnership with Guide Dogs WA, which will support the first ever Guide and Assistance Dogs in formal training in the South West.
Guide Dogs WA reached out to City staff, seeking people to be 'Bed and Breakfast Boarders' - taking on daily responsibilities caring for a dog, and providing loving homes while dogs undergo formal training.
"The initiative was well received by staff, with no shortage of expressions of interest," City of Busselton Chief Executive Officer Tony Nottle said.
"This is a great opportunity for the City to partner with a community service provider and directly support Disability Access and Inclusion initiatives.
"For Guide Dogs WA, having the dogs located in one location that they can regularly come and collect them from will aid in their training work. It's also a great opportunity to extend their work into the South West."
14 month old Guide Dogs Louie and Thia have now settled in with their B&B Boarders, where they will stay for around 8 months. The dogs are collected by their trainers up to four times per week for approximately one to two hours of training.
Anna Presser, CEO of Guide Dogs WA, offered her appreciation to staff who were keen to step forward.
"Witnessing the City's enthusiastic embrace of our training program fills me with immense gratitude," she said.
"Each of our dogs undergoes meticulous assessment to ensure that their potential is maximised in roles tailored to their unique skills and traits.
"Whether serving as a Guide Dog, Autism Assistance Dog, Facility Dog, Therapy Dog, Ambassador Dog or Breeding Dog, our remarkable dogs profoundly impact the lives of both those they serve and the community at large.
"They serve as a bridge to opportunities once thought unattainable, opening doors to newfound possibilities."
"We are delighted that Louie and Thia are now nestled in homes filled with love, care and support, and we see this partnership as just the beginning of an exciting future between Guide Dogs WA and the City of Busselton."
Today, Wednesday 24 April is International Guide Dog Day. Guide Dog WA Trainers Gill and Laura will be at Busselton Central Shopping Centre between 10.00am and 2.00pm today, doing their best to raise much needed funds.
Locals are encouraged to pop down and meet Louie and Thia.
To support Guide Dogs WA visit www.guidedogswa.com.au/donate-now
Volunteers are fully supported by Guide Dogs WA staff and there is no cost to volunteers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.