Margs Youth Fest fun hits Main Street | Photos

Last Tuesday, over 600 local youth, families and a group of pro surfers descended on the Fearn Avenue Festival Precinct in the centre of Margaret River for Margs Youth Fest 2024.
A celebration of young people, the event saw all ages mixing throughout the festival's many interactive stalls from Margi Pride, Margaret River Roller Derby, The Concrete Club, Flowstate, the Wardan Cultural Centre and local Police Officers.
The energy of the festival was felt - and heard - from afar, with four young local bands The Everlastings, Redshift, The Heirs and The Spectrum, and Margs favourite DJ Erik taking to the main stage.
The Festival Precinct was transformed into a runway, walked by contestants in the 'Wearable Art' contest, with outfits made from bottle tops, badges, elastics and even a traffic cone.
Rusty Australia's team riders Liam Mortensen, Jacob Szekely, Wade Carmichael and Margaret River Pro competitor Caio Ibelli also got amongst the action, signing autographs and facilitating a giveaway of one of Wade's boards to a lucky winner.
The event was run by the Shire's Community Development team with the support of the Youth Advisory Council (YAC), The Concrete Club, World Surf League, and Margaret River HEART.
