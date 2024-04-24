Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Margs Youth Fest fun hits Main Street | Photos

April 24 2024 - 6:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last Tuesday, over 600 local youth, families and a group of pro surfers descended on the Fearn Avenue Festival Precinct in the centre of Margaret River for Margs Youth Fest 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.