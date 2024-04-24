Ecovillage life showcased

The Witchcliffe Ecovillage opened its gates over the weekend to almost 100 people keen to explore the innovative and sustainable practices championed by the community.
Against the backdrop of perfect South West weather, visitors were treated to an immersive experience, gaining insight into the essence of Ecovillage life.
The number of attendees gave insight into the rising interest in sustainable building and living practices in the region, capturing a move towards a greener, more harmonious future.
Ecovillage Event lead Clara Fischer said visitors delved into the heart of the community, learning how residents embrace a way of life centred on ecological stewardship.
This shows how eager people were to experience our open houses...- Clara Fischer
"We would have never expected such a run on the tickets - almost 80 percent sold out in the first couple of days," she said.
"This shows how eager people were to experience our open houses, and we are glad we chose to open a variety of different builds to the public.
"Even Josh Byrne from ABC Gardening followed our invitation, which makes us really proud."
Highlights of the day included expert talks by Ecovillage director Mike Hulme and award winning eco-designer, Pernille Stent.
Mr Hulme provided background on the Ecovillage story, revealing numerous hurdles overcome in the pursuit of sustainable community living. His insights offered a glimpse into the challenges faced and triumphs achieved by a community dedicated to making a difference.
Ms Stent's discourse on Passive Solar Design shed light on a concept which lies at the core of Ecovillage architecture.
With a focus on maintaining optimal living temperatures even amidst extreme weather conditions, Stent's expertise illuminated the practical applications of sustainable design, offering attendees invaluable knowledge to carry forward.
The day also included the unveiling of the Ecovillage's first short-stay accommodations, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the village lifestyle.
"As the day drew to a close and visitors bid farewell to the Ecovillage, the echoes of Sustainable House Day lingered, leaving behind a profound sense of inspiration and possibility."
