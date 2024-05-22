National recognition for Margaret River brewery

Margaret River Beer Co has been recognised on the national and international stage at the Australian International Beer Awards 2024, presented by Melbourne Royal at the Melbourne Showgrounds last week.
The South West brewery picked up a Major Trophy for 'In The Pines', their popular Hazy IPA in the category of Best Modern Pale Ale, beating out a large group of other beers from breweries around Australia and overseas.
In addition to the major trophy win, 'In The Pines' was also named a finalist for the Champion Australian Beer for 2024.
"We are super stoked with these results," Co-Owner Iliya Hastings said.
"It reinforces our decision to invest in our new brewery, to keep flying the flag for craft and the point of difference our industry provides to the big beer out there.
"Flavour, diversity and authenticity is what we have and a beer like "In the Pines' embodies that.
"And a massive call out to the hard work, dedication and super skill of our entire team."
Mr Hastings said the Margaret River Beer Co team were thankful to everyone who has supported them.
"Whether that's been enjoying our beers, cheering us on or spreading the word, your support has been invaluable," he said.
Head Brewer, Ryan Allen said there was good reason 'In the Pines' had been so popular with WA beer drinkers.
"It's a great juicy beer, packed full of tropical fruit flavours from the hop profile," he said. "I couldn't be more happy wth the result and the hard work put in by the whole team here at Margaret River Beer Co."
The business also picked up a swag of medals for some of their other beers, including a gold for the Kolsch, silver for River Dog - West Coast IPA and Mer Mid.
In total, they brought home two gold medals, four silver and seven bronze.
The success comes after a recent expansion of brewing facilities in the form of a new large-scale production site on Station Road, after eight years of operation at their Bussell Highway venue.
"With an increased production capacity at our new site, we are now primed to keep up supply of this beer, along with the rest of our range, so we can keep our customers happy," Mr Hastings said.
