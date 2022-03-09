Margaret River muso creates a cosy new vibe

news, local-news,

A brand new live music concept created by local musician Kiera Jas will bring the comfortable vibes along with quality tunes from talented South West performers. The first in the planned series will kick off next Friday, March 18 in a cosy corner of the Margaret River Distilling Co on Carters Road. "I've been getting into event management more and I've been really inspired by those cosy concert vibes," she told the Mail this week. "I did a gig with Moon & Honey at The River a few years ago and I remember walking in, and the setting was incredible. "They had couches, and cushions, and dim lighting, and to this day that gig is still one of my favourites. "So I recently had the motivation to create my own settings like that, and the Distillery gig will be the first event I'll be creating by myself." As well as creating a comfortable space for music fans to enjoy the performances, Kiera said her intention was to establish a safe environment for musicians. "The idea is to curate safe spaces to share music as well as supporting musicians, so that during a performance everything is heard and seen and appreciated," she said. "The music is the focus, and it's more of an experience than just a night out. "All musicians can relate to the idea that we are just basically giving our journals out to a random collection of strangers. "When you've got to try and beat the crowd, it's almost like you're losing that connection with them." The concerts will also allow Kiera to perform alongside some of her favourite musicians. "The first show is with Albert Gray, I first saw him at the Fairbridge Festival and just instantly thought 'oh my gosh, imagine one day playing with him'... and now here we are." Her sunny attitude and soulful approach to life is evident throughout Keira's songwriting, with debut single Shadows scoring her first WAM Song of the Year nomination and follow up releases 'Daisy Fields' and her latest release, 'Above the Water' with fellow Margs local ASKYA garnering plenty of attention around the country. Festival cancellations and COVID-19 restrictions have done little to disrupt the Gracetown local, who said she had been busy preparing to record her next EP. "I'm aiming to release it in November," she said. "When 'Shadows' was released it was recorded around October November December, and that time of year always feels like a recording, and releasing time for me. "This year was going to be my first Nannup Music Festival as a solo performer, so that was a bit devastating. "But I've also realised it gives me more time to focus on what I'm creating." Kiera also finds support within a close group of fellow creatives who meet regularly to, in her words, "hold each other accountable". "We've got this little music cohort that was initiated by Danielle Caruana (aka Mama Kin) which is like a fortnightly catch up, and that has been just amazing," she said. "It's been really inspiring and motivating to just have a team that supports you. "If we have goals for certain things - for example, mine is recording my debut EP - we can ask for advice and approaches, and steps to take towards that." "And everyone just puts in their thoughts in this little huddle, and everyone's an expert in different things and brings something different to the table. "It has definitely made me more productive. As a self managed artist it can be hard to motivate so I'm really grateful to be a part of such a great little group of people who inspire each other." A Cosy Concert with Kiera Jas and friends is at Margaret River Distilling Co on Friday, March 18. Doors open from 7pm, with a selection of beverages available throughout the night, and food available to order until 8pm. For more info and to book tickets, visit www.facebook.com/kierajasmusic

