POPULAR Margaret River Hawks allrounder Chris McLean is this year's winner of the premier individual award in the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association, the House Medal. McLean polled 11 votes from the umpires in this season's A-Grade cricket competition to win the prestigious best-and-fairest award from young Cowaramup cricketer Finn Barrett-Lennard (8 votes), followed by Ben Payne (Yallingup-Oddbods) and Kaween de Silva (Cowaramup), both on 7 votes. The other major A-Grade individual award, the Libby Mettam-sponsored Cricketer of the Year, saw Kaween de Silva retain his crown from last year when he scored 505 points, followed by Justin Chandler from St Marys on 473 points and Chris McLean on 469 points. With the cricket association's windup cancelled this year due to COVID, cricket clubs are holding virtual award ceremonies to recognise their best players. McLean scored 279 runs to win the Vic Clamp Memorial A-Grade Batting Aggregate trophy, while St Marys' Ajith Rajapaksha took out the Sportspower Batting Average trophy. De Silva took 25 wickets to win the Busselton Toyota A-Grade Bowling Aggregate trophy, closely followed by Ben Mattock from St Marys on 23 wickets. Dunsborough's Seb Watts not only won the Nola Marino A-Grade Bowling Average trophy, but was also named the Total Horticultural Services Most Improved player of the season. St Marys newcomer Thomas Keeffe was a worthy winner of the Cape Cellars Fielding trophy with 22 fielding points. Dunsborough's 17-year-old off spinner Elijah Truscott won the Ron Bell Most Improved Junior trophy, which has been sponsored for more than 40 years by Ron Bell, now 96 years old. Dunsborough Cricket Club won the Bovell Bowl for club attainment, which is decided by most points across all grades. Another Dunsborough award went to batsman Aaron Andrich, whose century in the A-Grade semi-final earned him the Busselton Multi Service Most Outstanding Performance trophy. The premier individual B-Grade award, the George Kemp Memorial Cricketer of the Year, was won this year by Thomas Perks from Vasse on 342 points, followed by Cameron Morris from Dunsborough on 324 points and Shankar Madhusudan from Vasse on 322 points. Dennis Amour from Vasse won the George Penfold Memorial B-Grade Batting Aggregate trophy, and also the Grassias Turf Management Batting Average trophy. Nathan McClymont from Vasse won the Noel Smith B-Grade Bowling Aggregate trophy with 15 wickets, while Thomas Perks took out the Yates Family B-Grade Bowling Average trophy. Veteran Dunsborough wicketkeeper Wayne Perna won the Mike Adams B-Grade Fielding trophy. One of the major milestones of the season occurred in the C-Grade Bowling Aggregate trophy, when Nannup's Emma Bresser took 20 C-Grade wickets to become the first female to win a major individual trophy in the 110-year history of the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association. The Duchess Medical Practice C-Grade Cricketer of the Year was claimed by Nannup captain Troy Rasmussen, who scored 516 points to win from the Vasse pair of Duncan Melbin (444 points) and Alex Eades (399 points). Other individual award winners this season were Duncan Melbin (C-Grade Batting Aggregate Trophy), Alex Eades (C-Grade Batting Average), Troy Rasmussen (C-Grade Bowling Average) and Steve Shaw (C-Grade Fielding Trophy). The Dunsborough Veterinary Hospital Umpire of the Year has this year been won by Steve Reynolds.

