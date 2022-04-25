'I belong here': Hometown heroes and surf stars open Margaret River Pro | Photos

news, local-news,

The world's best competitive surfers have arrived in Margaret River as the action kicks off at Surfers Point for the 2022 World Surf League (WSL) Margaret River Pro. More on the Margaret River Pro: Hometown favourites Bronte Macaulay and Jack Robinson joined current rankings leaders Carissa Moore (HAW) and Filipe Toledo (BRA), local leaders, Wadandi custodians and WA Tourism Minister Roger Cook at the event headquarters on Saturday. "I think my favourite part of this event being here is getting to show off the beautiful place I live to the rest of the competitors on tour," Macaulay said. "It's always nice seeing how much everyone from around the world loves coming here and enjoying the region and everything it has to offer. "It looks like there are some waves on the way so it should be another awesome week here in the west." Robinson said he was feeling relaxed and ready to take on the familiar waves of Main Break. "It feels amazing to be home," Robinson said. "I haven't been here for 10 months so it's good to be back and getting into the swing of things. "I feel like coming into this year's event, I am in such a different mental space than last year, I just feel a lot more relaxed and ready, like I belong here. "I'm keen to keep the feeling going and enjoy my time back at home and hope the success continues. I just want to put on a show for everyone." Wadandi custodian Iszaac Webb welcomed competitors and officials to the event site, while artist Sandra Hill presented a select few with a special artwork created to highlight the special connection between the surfing community, the World Surf League and the traditional owners of the land. This year's event marks the first in a three-year sponsorship agreement to 2024 between the McGowan Government and Tourism WA with the World Surf League. "The next 10 days promise to deliver competitive sport at the highest level in one of the most breathtaking locations on Earth," said Tourism Minister Roger Cook. "We warmly welcome the competitors, their teams and spectators to the South-West and encourage them to explore the region's stunning coastline, rolling vineyards, award-winning restaurants and all-round warm hospitality. "As visitors to Wadandi and Bibbulmun country, I also encourage everyone to connect with the region's rich Aboriginal culture."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/7a0c3ed0-6d64-4c78-a65c-24c20fe7376e.jpeg/r1_108_1619_1022_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg