Volunteers needed for Community Centre tax program

Do you have computer skills, a few hours of spare time a week and want to help Margaret River people get ahead of potential financial issues? After a very successful program in 2021, Margaret River Community Centre is again seeking volunteers to run Tax Help this July. Tax Help operates by helping people who earn less than $60 000 per year to complete straight forward tax returns, lodge an amendments claim and utilise myTax. Tax Help volunteers are trained by the Australian Tax Office and would be required for a few hours per week from July to October. No special experience is needed to be a Tax Help volunteer although an ability to work online with forms will be essential. All training is provided and an ATO community liaison officer will oversee and guide volunteers through the training and provide support once you begin delivering Tax Help in your community. Margaret River Community Centre will provide appointment booking arrangements, meeting space and IT provisions. In 2021, Tax Help was able to assist people in Margaret River to create a mygov account, link this with the Centrelink and ATO services, identify and address historical issues, such as unlodged accounts, and clarify visa issues. "There was a sense of relief for people to have someone to actually help them sort through their tax matters," said Community Centre chairperson Jessica Worrall. "Over 30 appointments were provided last year and we would love to have at least two volunteers trained to deliver this important service." Past volunteers have said being a Tax Help volunteer is a positive experience helping others and learning more about the current tax system. If you are interested in volunteering for Tax Help, please contact the Community Centre on 9757 3200 or email contact@mrcc.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Have a story idea? Email us

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Uph5nAYcfke7svcmydevY8/9d1ebbf2-e913-49b7-99bc-db5182154cb2.jpg/r0_254_5000_3079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Volunteers needed for Community Centre tax program