South West community groups benefit from Australia Post grants

news, local-news,

Australia Post has announced the latest round of recipients of up to $1,000 in grants to support the work of 356 community groups around the country. The community groups will share in almost $350,000 for projects such as gardens, arts and crafts workshops and volunteer training, after being nominated by their local postie, Post Office worker or another Australia Post team member. South West WA recipients include Bunbury Animal Rescue Rehome Care (BARRC), which will put the $1000 grant towards updating its interactive play area for rescue dogs in temporary care. Housing advocacy group Just Home Margaret River will receive $1000 towards their Life Skills Program, providing training for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in a series of topics including financial management, mindfulness and computer literacy. The Collie Western Riding Association will run a weekend of education, training and support to promote the western riding discipline of Ranch Riding, while the Busselton Football & Sportsman's Club will purchase a set of Indigenous Jumpers for the women's team to wear in the upcoming Indigenous Round. A grant provided to Augusta & Districts Community Childcare will help to facilitate a series of practical workshops in conjunction with the local men's shed for their vacation care program participants, encouraging skill sharing and connection between generations. Australia Post Head of Community Nicky Tracey said the program took a grassroots approach, with team members encouraged to offer a nomination based on their own personal connection to a local organisation. "With more than 4,000 post offices around Australia, and delivery teams travelling to the furthest corners of the country, we understand the importance of the connections our people have with the communities we serve," Ms Tracey said. "These grants give us an opportunity to support what matters to our team members, and to help them to help others in their local community. "We are delighted that so many of our people around Australia were keen to make a difference and nominated an organisation close to their heart for a grant." Recipients include non-profit groups across metro, regional and remote areas and in every state of Australia, with more than half awarded in regional and remote communities. Since 2018 more than 1,350 grants totalling more than $842,000 have been awarded as part of the Australia Post program. The full list of Australia Post's 2022 People of Post Grants recipients, listed by state and location, and more information about the grants program is available at: auspost.com.au/popgrants. Australia Post will also launch its 2022 Community Grants program in June, with organisations able to apply for funding for projects that support mental health and wellbeing in local communities.

