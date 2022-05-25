news, local-news,

Friday night was a very enjoyable evening, with the great weather being a promising start to the game between the Margaret River and Capel Year 9-12 girls teams. Capel's relentless defence kept Margaret River on their toes throughout the game. Margaret River have some new players this season such as Caitlin Young, and the development in skills already has been great to see. With COVID-19 hitting hard these last few weeks it was also great to have a few of the girls back from isolation, and the Brown sisters Olivia and Eliza were definitely setting some high post-covid game standards. Jessica Bredenkamp and Jessie Jones showcased strong defensive skills as fullbacks, which was matched by Capel's own enthusiasm. The prominent supporting outlets and passes from midfield players Lola Luther and Asha Jenkins enabled some great goal scoring opportunities and plays with the forward line working together to secure the successful outcome of goals by Jade Butcher (1) , Emily Bolton (1), Eliza Brown (2), and Georgina Gannaway (1). Capel were a great team to play, with a great show of sportsmanship, strong defence, and fluid passing, they weren't easy to get past. Capel showcased great goalkeeping from Kasey Williams who made Margaret River work hard for every goal. Also huge thanks must go out to the Junior Umpires James Anderson and Eva Bailey, as without them there would not have been a game at all. It has been encouraging all round to see how players, parents and coaches are covering all the gaps that COVID-19 and isolation have created, and how our association has been able to continue to play great games of hockey through this crazy time. Score: Margaret River 5 - Capel 0

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/e70f4a1b-a914-413f-bd51-21cb38d48a5b.jpeg/r0_46_320_227_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Margaret River girls defeat Capel in 5-0 night clash