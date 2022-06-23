Augusta-Margaret River Mail

Shark advice issued after whale carcass reported near Myalup Beach

Updated June 23 2022 - 7:20am, first published 7:15am
The carcass was reported by Parks and Wildlife Service officers at 12:19pm, having washed ashore approximately 2km north of Myalup Beach.

The WA Department of Fisheries released a shark advice warning on Thursday June 23, due to a whale carcass reported near Myalup Beach.

