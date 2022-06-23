The WA Department of Fisheries released a shark advice warning on Thursday June 23, due to a whale carcass reported near Myalup Beach.
The carcass was reported by Parks and Wildlife Service officers at 12:19pm, having washed ashore approximately 2km north of Myalup Beach.
Advertisement
Fisheries WA said it was possible the decomposing carcass would act as an attractant that could lead to sharks coming close into shore along the stretch of coast.
"While it's not uncommon for sharks to be present off the Western Australian coast throughout the year, people should exercise additional caution," a spokesperson said.
Fisheries officers from Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), along with staff from other agencies are monitoring the situation and providing advice to relevant authorities.
What to do:
If you see a shark, report it to Water Police on 9442 8600.
All shark sighting information reported to Water Police is provided to land managers and relevant authorities and to the public on the SharkSmart website, SharkSmart WA app and Surf Life Saving WA Twitter feed
Extra information:
Switch on your Sea Sense and stay informed of shark activity information by checking the SharkSmart website - www.sharksmart.com.au/shark-activity, download the SharkSmart WA app or follow Surf Life Saving WA Twitter - twitter.com/SLSWA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.