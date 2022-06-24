Free school holiday fun at Margaret River library

Need to entertain the kids these school holidays?
Arts Margaret River will present a series of Prehistoric Animal Activities in two sessions on Wednesday 6 and 13 July at the Margaret River Library.
The free holiday activities, run by qualified teacher Bernadette Wood and with all materials provided, will both entertain and educate local children.
From 10.30am to 12pm, kids aged 5-8 years can learn about prehistoric animals and make a Meganeura (giant dragonfly) followed by a dinosaur hunt.
Children aged 9-12 years can take part from 2pm to 4pm, creating a line drawing 'pop art' style of prehistoric creatures, followed by a dinosaur hunt.
A parent or guardian is required to be in attendance during the sessions.
Numbers are limited and bookings are essential, please ensure you book the correct session to suit your child's age.
Tickets can be booked online from artsmargaretriver.com or by calling 9758 7316 or by visiting the Arts Margaret River Office at the Community Centre, Tunbridge Street (open Monday to Friday 10am-4pm).
