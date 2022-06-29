Augusta-Margaret River Mail

Budding businesses on show at mini market | Photos

Updated June 29 2022 - 2:22am, first published 2:00am
As a part of the Upper Primary Economics and Business project, Upper Primary students at Margaret River Montessori School have been working in 'business groups' to develop, market, produce and sell unique handmade goods for their school community.

