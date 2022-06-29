Budding businesses on show at mini market | Photos

As a part of the Upper Primary Economics and Business project, Upper Primary students at Margaret River Montessori School have been working in 'business groups' to develop, market, produce and sell unique handmade goods for their school community.
"Our next generation of leaders and role-models within the community need important skills such as collaboration, problem solving, empathy, task prioritisation, creativity and adaptability," said Deputy Principal and Upper Primary Teacher, Olly Chanin.
"The development of skills is always at the forefront of our minds throughout the Montessori learning journey.
"It's great to see our student honing entrepreneurism in as close to a real world event we can offer through our Mini Markets project."
