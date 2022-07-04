Past and present students, staff and parents came together for a special celebration at the St Thomas More Catholic Primary School campus in Margaret River last week.
The school's 30th birthday party saw children taking part in a range of games and activities to commemorate the occasion, before Head Boy Oliver Webb and Head Girl Alexis Kikeros cut a celebratory cake to close the day.
A sundowner event was also hosted by the school's Parents and Friends Association, welcoming parents and past and current staff to share their memories and catch up on the latest news.
Established in 1993, the school has given thousands of students in the area a positive start in life.
"We've got generations of people that have come to this school," Principal Russell Wylie told the Mail.
"We've got children in school now whose parents came here, so it was really nice for them to come back, and we even had a few of the first ever teachers from 1993 come to see how the school had changed.
"It really brought everyone together to take a trip down memory lane.
"We had a showcase in the library of the school's history with documents from years ago and old photographs, and people's memories of coming here in the 1990s.
"It was wonderful to see the Margaret River community coming together to support the school and the positive impact it has had on many within the area."
The school initially catered for students from Pre-Primary to Year 5, and over the years has grown to educate children from Pre-Kindergarten to Year Six, teaching children in the Catholic tradition, with a strong focus on values and developing the whole child.
Over the years, new facilities including the library, kindergarten, school oval and market garden have added to the campus offerings.
Mr Wyllie said small class sizes enabled teaching staff to effectively cater to the needs of individual students, while providing a wide range of learning experiences.
