South West homes and roads bear brunt of wild winter weather | Photos, Video

A Karridale homeowner is counting the losses after a wild night of storms tore the roof off his home earlier this week.
"On the upside, I'm starting to like my new skylight!" said homeowner Josh Higgins, putting a lighthearted spin on the damage caused by gale force winds which ripped through the South West on Monday night.
Mr Higgins, site manager at Eagles Heritage Wildlife Park and owner of boutique horse stud DBV Equestrian, took a moment to enjoy a glass of port as he surveyed the loss of many of his and partner Reece's furniture and personal belongings.
He described the drama as "an absolute shocker".
"We have packed all our stuff up into storage tubs, and just working through what to do next," he said.
"[It's been] very overwhelming on a yucky day."
The Shire of Augusta Margaret River said they received numerous calls for help, with eight trees reported to have been taken down by the wind between Augusta and Karridale by Tuesday morning.
"The Shire and contractors have been attending to storm damage and road blockages all day," it stated in an online post.
"Crews will be stood down from active work through the night because conditions are unsafe.
"Further damage will be attended to at first light Wednesday morning.
"When reporting storm damage, please give as much detail as possible."
The Bureau of Meteorology said another cold front hitting the state on Wednesday would continue the risk of damaging winds.
"They are then expected to ease below damaging strength during Thursday afternoon," a BOM spokesperson said.
"Persistent strong to gale force W/SW winds are producing large waves of 7-10 m between Shark Bay and Esperance. Waves will ease during Thursday.
"A severe weather warning for damaging surf is current from Dongara to Albany.
"Damaging winds are covering a larger area than we would normally see with these winter systems, extending across a large part of the southern half of the state.
"Gusts in excess of 90 km/h are possible over the warning area with gusts in excess of 100km/h about the west coast south of Perth until late Wednesday afternoon."
The Bureau said cold fronts expected early next week would be much weaker than the current weather event, and that severe weather was unlikely.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
