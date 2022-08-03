Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

South West homes and roads bear brunt of wild winter weather | Photos, Video

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated August 3 2022 - 5:50am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Karridale homeowner is counting the losses after a wild night of storms tore the roof off his home earlier this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.