Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

EcoVillage gardens a true lesson in diversity

April 25 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Witchcliffe EcoVillage resident Britta Sorensen says no two gardens are the same in the innovative development. Picture by Trevor Paddenburg.
Witchcliffe EcoVillage resident Britta Sorensen says no two gardens are the same in the innovative development. Picture by Trevor Paddenburg.

Several Witchcliffe Ecovillage gardens featured in the 2023 Edible Gardens Festival, but this year's program ups the ante with an entire neighbourhood opening their garden gates for the festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.