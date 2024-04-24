Pool party planned to celebrate Rec Centre opening

Margaret River Recreation Centre's pool reopened on Monday after a two year renovation, which saw most of the facility rebuilt from the ground up.
The green light was given for public access after building and aquatic approvals were received last week, and regulars began streaming through the door at 5.30am.
Shire of Augusta Margaret River Director of Sustainable Economy and Communities, Nick Byrne, thanked the community for their patience during the project.
"As members of the community ourselves, we appreciate it's been a long wait, and share everyone's excitement that the pool has finally reopened," he said.
"We're really proud of the improvements we've made to the centre and while the layout hasn't changed much, we've created a more functional and accessible facility that will serve the community into the future."
Mr Byrne noted local trades and suppliers had been used wherever possible, and paid tribute to the project team, including Project Manager Chris Yates, and Recreation Centre Manager, Dylan Brown.
"Chris and Dylan lived and breathed this project for 630 days, and have poured their hearts and souls into it.
"They're dedicated locals, who are driven by a desire to make a difference to our community and they've worked tirelessly, overcoming setbacks, supply chain issues and challenges to get the job done," he said.
"They jumped in and got their hands dirty throughout the project and have gone above and beyond their job descriptions. In my view, the community is indebted to them."
With the whole centre now reopened, a full day of family fun will bring the community together to celebrate the milestone.
The day will run on Sunday 28 April from 9am to 2pm and will include a range of activities in the pool with SUP Races, synchronised swimming and Aqua Aerobics demonstrations as well as an inflatable aqua run planned for the day.
For those who prefer to stay dry there will be a mechanical surfboard and giant games plus the community is also invited to try an introductory Fitness Class. There will also be Food and Coffee Vans, a DJ and Prizes & Giveaways.
