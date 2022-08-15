'More than just surf, food and wine': South West WA's creatives bloom

Artists across the Margaret River Region will soon emerge from winter hibernation for the 9th annual Margaret River Region Open Studios (MRROS), opening on 10 September, 2022.
Their hands have not been idle over the winter season; in fact they've been busily creating works to show and discuss with visitors when they welcome them into their studios during the MRROS event.
I just love it. When people come in, they're so excited, they find places they've never been to. We artists hide away, so they come and find us which is really nice.- Peter Scott, painter
Fifteen of this year's 168 artists have participated in all Open Studios events since it began, returning each year to take part in the program which allows art lovers and tourists to visit the creatives in their own workshops and studios.
Renowned Margaret River glass artist Gerry Reilly said opening his studio allows him to 'test' new designs and artworks on the public.
"It feels like the elders of the arts community and the more established practitioners have opened their arms to all the emerging artists who get to have a professional vehicle to display their works," he said.
South West jeweller John Miller echoed the collaborative and supportive nature of the region's creatives.
"I got into Open Studios at the beginning because I really wanted to see more support for art in the south west, because it's such an important part of the region," Mr Miller said.
"It's a wonderful event that's great to be a part of. Since Open Studios started there's been a growing awareness that there's more than surf, wine and food down here.
"Arts is a critically important part of the landscape and community and the things you can do here."
Event chair Jim Davies said he was confident the free event would continue to break records.
"We've already beaten our records for the number of artists participating and new artists, so I believe we can reach the 10,000 visitor mark this year," Mr Davies said.
"Open Studios transforms the region into an artistic paradise for 16 days, enhancing the creative experiences on offer, in a breathtaking landscape.
"We provide a visual arts feast for visitors to get off the highways and take an artistic journey to meet artists who share their stories and inspiration. It's a wonderful visitor experience, and Open Studios is now Quality Tourism Business accredited."
Painter Lauren Wilhelm said she initially had to be convinced to sign up to MRROS.
"Once I did I just loved it," she said.
"It's nice to sell a few paintings, but mostly it's the opportunity to interact with lovely people I get the most out of.
"I learn more about my work through other people who tell me.
"I think there's many more devoted art lovers coming now and they're serious about it. I have had some really great conversations about art."
Sculptor Voytek Kozlowski said returning studio visitors made joining the MRROS program each year a 'no brainer'.
"It's a challenge they set me and I think 'lets surprise them'," he said.
"Open Studios gives me a reason to have a bit of fun. I've made a set of huge metal wings for visitors to pose in front of this year."
To see the full Open Studios program and learn more about the participating artists, visit www.mrropenstudios.com.au
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
