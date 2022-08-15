Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

'More than just surf, food and wine': South West WA's creatives bloom

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated August 15 2022 - 4:21am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Artists across the Margaret River Region will soon emerge from winter hibernation for the 9th annual Margaret River Region Open Studios (MRROS), opening on 10 September, 2022.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.