Coastrekkers prepare to walk for wellness on Friday

October 24 2022 - 4:00am
Margaret River Coastrek teams are aiming to raise $900,000 towards the Beyond Blue Support Service. Picture: Supplied

More than 1,300 trekkers will showcase the mental health benefits of hiking in nature during the inaugural Coastrek Margaret River walk for mental health on Friday, 28 October, 2022, in support of the Beyond Blue 24/7 Support Service.

Local News

