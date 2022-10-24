Coastrekkers prepare to walk for wellness on Friday

More than 1,300 trekkers will showcase the mental health benefits of hiking in nature during the inaugural Coastrek Margaret River walk for mental health on Friday, 28 October, 2022, in support of the Beyond Blue 24/7 Support Service.
Research shows that spending as little as 10 to 20 minutes walking in nature has significant benefits for people's mental wellbeing and can reduce stress, anger and anxiety.
Coastrek attracts mainly women walking for mental health for all Australians.
Participants will hike 35km from Hamelin Bay, through to the finishing line at Prevelly, incorporating a section of the iconic Cape to Cape track.
Margaret River based ultra-runner Katie Lovis will be cheering on walkers along the route as Coastrek Ambassador.
Margaret River Coastrek teams are aiming to raise $900,000 towards the Beyond Blue Support Service, which offers 24/7 mental health support, advice, and referral options for everyone in Australia.
Coastrek is the largest community fundraising partner of Beyond Blue and Margaret River will be the final in a series of five events around Australia throughout 2022, with a total fundraising goal of $7 million.
Beyond Blue CEO Georgie Harman thanked Coastrekkers for championing mental health and raising vital funds to support people across the country.
"Being active in nature can do wonders for our mental and physical wellbeing.
"Coastrek really highlights this connection while uniting communities and encouraging important discussions about mental health," Ms Harman said.
"Thanks to the efforts of trekkers, the Beyond Blue Support Service can be there for thousands of people when they need it most. I thank the trekkers and everyone who has donated for their continued support."
Participants trek in teams of four and are supported with a 12-week training program, helping them build and maintain their physical, mental and social well being.
To support an individual or team, visit coastrek.com.au/trekkers
