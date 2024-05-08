Region's first circus swap to share skills

A special South West Circus Exchange is being hosted at the Margaret River HEART, to support the upcoming performance of 'Humans 2.0' by the Circa Ensemble.
"We will be welcoming Youth Circus students from Circus WA , Head Over Heels Acrobatics and SouthWest Circus for a collaboration with Circa Contemporary Circus at our very own circus space here in Margaret River," explained Miriam Cawley from Margaret River Circus School.
"The exchange will involve attending the Humans 2.0 show at the HEART, camping out at Lunar Circus and then finishing with a workshop between some of Circa's performers and all of the youth troupes.
"This is the first exchange of its kind between South West circuses and will be such a tool for connection and collaboration going into the future."
Created by circus visionary Yaron Lifschitz, 'Humans 2.0' is intimate, primal and deeply engaged with the challenge of being human.
Dubbed 'next level circus', the performance promises to be a symphony of acrobatics, sound and light.
With a raft of talented circus performers of all ages living and working in the South West, Miriam said she was keen to see the visiting performers interacting with locals.
"We can't wait to welcome all the youth performers and Circa's talented ensemble to Margaret River," she said.
Grab your tickets for 'Humans 2.0' at Nala Bardip Mia - Margaret River HEART on Saturday, May 11 from 7.30pm.
For more information and to book, visit www.artsmargaretriver.com
