Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Speed date' with democracy

May 9 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Voices for Forrest will host a fun 'democracy speed dating' event at the Margaret River Men's Shed on May 16.
Voices for Forrest will host a fun 'democracy speed dating' event at the Margaret River Men's Shed on May 16.

Voices for Forrest electorate, a community group in the region working for grassroots democracy, is hosting a fun and educational event at the Men's Shed on Thursday 16 May.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.