'Speed date' with democracy

Voices for Forrest electorate, a community group in the region working for grassroots democracy, is hosting a fun and educational event at the Men's Shed on Thursday 16 May.
Group spokesperson Gita Sonnenberg described the gathering as "a heady mix of deep and meaningful conversations, hilarious quiz questions and lots of shuffling."
"Exactly one year after Simon Holmes a Court spoke about community independents at the Margaret River Readers and Writers Festival, the Voices for Forrest group are well on their way to becoming a democratic presence in the electorate."
The group's reach covers the electorate of Forrest, which includes Augusta-Margaret River, Busselton, Capel, Bunbury, Harvey, Dardanup and Donnybrook-Balingup.
The group is running a broad community consultation, which includes almost 250 respondents so far.
Ms Sonnenberg said the Democracy Speeddating event was intended to flex attendees' democratic muscles by asking a series of questions - What do you value about living here? What do you think are the issues? And what can be done better about representation?
"Mixed with some fun quiz questions, nibbles and drinks, we want to make it easy for people to think about important topics," she said.
Tickets are $10, doors open at 5:30pm for a 6:00pm start.
See www.voicesforforrest.org for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.