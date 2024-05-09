Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Language learners soak up cave experience

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
May 9 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janse Wila Lomi, Gaga Hsu and Julia Chen tackle the Jewel Cave stairs. Picture by Qiaoying Bao.
Janse Wila Lomi, Gaga Hsu and Julia Chen tackle the Jewel Cave stairs. Picture by Qiaoying Bao.

An excursion to one of the region's most popular attractions was on the agenda for students from South Regional TAFE's Margaret River campus last week.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.