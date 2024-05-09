Language learners soak up cave experience

An excursion to one of the region's most popular attractions was on the agenda for students from South Regional TAFE's Margaret River campus last week.
As part of their Certificate II in Spoken and Written English course, the students headed to Jewel Cave to learn more about the ancient formation and the tourism operation that surrounds it.
Adult Migrant English Program lecturer Kathleen O'Shea said classmates are currently investigating attractions in the local area as a way to develop reading and writing skills for their 'factual texts' and 'story texts' units.
Before attending the excursion, learners researched information about caves in the area, ticket prices and opening hours.
They also brainstormed things that they hoped to learn on the excursion, planned the journey and organised transport.
"Joining in with the public tour was a great opportunity for the learners to hear real English from the cave guide and from the other tour participants.
"They learned lots of new vocabulary and also heard the guide use words and expressions they had researched previously in class."
The excursion concluded with a quick stop at the Cape Leeuwin Lighthouse and a picnic at the Colourpatch where the students were greeted by dolphins frolicking in the river.
The students will return to class to research information about caves systems in the area and to write about their experience.
The cave looked phenomenal and beautiful.- Ann Khunasarn
"English really came to life for these students on this excursion," Ms O'Shea said. "They got so much out of listening to Kiana, the cave guide and being on the tour.
"Visiting local areas of interest together and hearing what people in the community have to say makes language learning more interactive, relevant and fun. It's such a great way to learn!"
"I liked the cave and I felt so excited because that was the first time for me," student Panawan Buathip said of the trip.
"I enjoyed the cave because we could actually see how the cave formed and also learned some new words," Estu Clark said.
"I haven't seen caves before and I liked how they used the lights to show how the cave looks so beautiful," student Ann Khunasarn said.
