Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

'Crucial tipping point' in region's Arum Lily battle

Updated June 9 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nature Conservation Margaret River Region's Arum Lily Blitz coordinator Mike Griffiths says the group is planning to make the 2023 effort the largest and most impactful push yet to eradicate the invasive species across the region. Picture supplied.
Nature Conservation Margaret River Region's Arum Lily Blitz coordinator Mike Griffiths says the group is planning to make the 2023 effort the largest and most impactful push yet to eradicate the invasive species across the region. Picture supplied.

The South West's annual Arum Lily Blitz is back - with an ambitious goal of signing up a record number of landholders to help eradicate the weed from more bushland than ever before.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.