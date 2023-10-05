Karridale daycare wins top award

Little Blue House in Karridale has been announced as a Regional Educator Winner in the Family Day Care Australia 2023 Excellence in Family Day Care Awards.
Operating under the banner of the Y WA Family Day Care Service, the locally-owned day care run by Jacquelin Sims was one of 71 regional educator winners across the country, and one of only 13 winners recognised across WA.
Working in childcare for over 12 years, Jacquelin opened the service in November last year.
"Running a family day care means I operate with a smaller group of children, and they are all such good friends," she said.
"We have a real connection to nature because we are out in the park every day exploring the bushland near my house, something you just couldn't do with 20-30 kids in your care.
"I just love seeing the children develop over time and seeing them grow.
"Being a part of that with them is so precious to me."
The Y WA Family Day Care Service program provides comprehensive support to educators in setting up and ongoing management of the business, offering ongoing support, including home visits, play sessions, resources and training, electronic information and phone support.
Support staff visit each Family Day Care home regularly to mentor and observe educators in an informal manner, while recognising and respecting the individuality of each family home and assisting in the provision of providing safe, flexible, affordable, early learning programs in a supportive and stimulating home environment.
