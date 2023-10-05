Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Karridale daycare wins top award

October 5 2023 - 1:33pm
Little Blue House in Karridale has been announced as a Regional Educator Winner in the Family Day Care Australia 2023 Excellence in Family Day Care Awards.

