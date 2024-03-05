Inspirational film set for Bycroft family fundraiser

Busselton's Bycroft family has had their fair share of setbacks over the course of the last year, since 5 year old son Vance suffered a tragic backyard accident which saw him receive intensive medical treatment and major modifications to family life to accomodate his needs.
Now, with ongoing care and complications arising, the community - and one very special supporter - are rallying to raise much needed funds for the family.
The Margaret River Hockey Club, where dad Matt Bycroft has been an active member for 15 years, will host a special film screening fundraiser this Saturday in Margaret River, featuring a stunning story of triumph over adversity.
'From Sky To Sea' tells the story of Esperance man Jaimen Hudson, who ended up a quadriplegic after a motorcycle accident and overcame many hurdles to follow his dream of becoming a drone photographer and videographer.
Matt said Jaimen had been a huge supporter of the family.
"From the day he found out about Vance, he's been behind us 100 percent," he told the Mail this week.
"For Jaimen to give up his time is huge, he's a South West dude, he knows what it's like to walk our pathway.
"It's bloody cool for him to give up his film for free to help us."
As well as offering the film for the fundraiser, Jaimen will also speak at a special Q&A after the event.
"His movie is absolutely a tearjerking inspiring journey, it's unbelievable," Matt said.
"He's been on TV and featured in magazines and news outlets across the world, for his story and also his amazing photography work."
Almost a year to the day after Vance first sustained his injuries, the young boy was back in Perth Children's Hospital with unexpected complications, further impacting the family.
"We get the best of care at PCH, but it's disruptive for us to have to be apart," Matt explained.
"For Vance he's just gotten back to school for the year, so it interrupts his schooling, I'm here in Perth before I fly straight back up north for work again, and then for my wife Holly and our daughter Quinn who are back at home in Busselton they need to keep things as normal as possible.
"We have solid and great support around us, but it's not the way we want to be living, apart from each other for long stretches."
As well as support from the hockey club and Arts Margaret River, local businesses including Rocky Ridge Brewing Co, Margaret River's de'sendent, Forest Adventures, the Capes Foundation, Par 3 Mini Golf and Matt's employer, Rio Tinto, have also come on board, offering a huge range of prizes and supplies towards the night.
Matt said it was about more than just raising money.
"It's great that people are supporting our family but I also want this to be a success to raise awareness of people with disabilities, and to help Vance to see he can do absolutely anything he wants in life, Jaimen is proof of that," he said.
"We've got a 450 seat theatre and it'd be bloody great to see it filled."
He said the Margaret River Hockey Club had been central to the family's survival through the roughest of times.
"I wouldn't wish what we've gone through on my worst enemy, but to know we've got some people in your corner is amazing.
"We have our strong network of close friends and family, but there's another level with the club.
"While I'm the one who plays hockey, my wife and both of our kids are supported by the club, every day of the week, rain hail or shine."
From Sky to Sea will be screened at the Margaret River HEART this Saturday March 9 from 6:30pm and features a Q&A session with Jaimen Hudson after the screening.
Tickets include nibbles and wine/beer/soft drink on arrival. Raffle sales will be offered on the night. Doors - 5.30pm, documentary screens - 6.30pm, Q&A - 8pm, Raffle Draw - 8.30pm.
Tickets available at artsmargaretriver.com
You can also donate to support the Bycroft family at www.gofundme.com/f/bring-vance-home
