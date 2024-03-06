Local talent scores top wine industry award

South West wine, travel and food writer Cassandra Charlick has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Emerging Talent in Wine Communication award by the International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC).
The awards offer six emerging talents within the industry a AUD$4850 travel bursary to further their careers, with Cassandra commended for her "boundless energy and passion".
IWSC judges said she was an exciting fresh voice.
"Our panel was very impressed by how Cassandra bridges the gap between the traditional wine world and the emerging one with her brilliant articles and videos.
"Cassandra is a very knowledgeable communicator, but what I like about her is that she's got this rebellious spirit. She is driven and determined to make a difference."
Cassandra plans to use her prize to travel to Europe to continue research for an upcoming book.
"As one of the few Australians to receive an emerging talent award from the IWSC, and the first Western Australian to win one, it is an exciting milestone for a home-grown wine communicator," she said.
"I focused my career on wine writing and wine communication just over three years ago, so I'm overwhelmed by this recognition of my work and dedication to the industry.
"It's an achievement that would not have been possible without the support and encouragement of my mentors, peers and the wonderful individuals and companies in the industry."
