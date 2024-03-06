Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Local talent scores top wine industry award

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
March 6 2024 - 3:58pm
Margaret River local Cassandra Charlick has been awarded a travel bursary to continue research for her upcoming book. Picture by Jesse Daniels.
South West wine, travel and food writer Cassandra Charlick has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Emerging Talent in Wine Communication award by the International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC).

