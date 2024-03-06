Late local's work provides helping hand to homeless

An art exhibition showcasing the works of a well known late local has resulted in a generous donation of more than $5400 towards helping homeless people in the region.
According to co-organiser Theo Mathews, Harvey Wachtel was "the town curmudgeon... no matter which town".
"He just couldn't abide with those who disagreed with him about travel, life, art, literature, history, language, music, politics, food - well everything.
"He was the self-appointed custodian of knowledge and culture, and he had a very limited concept of debate."
Known around town for his hearty opinions and lack of social filter, Theo said there was underlying humour to Harvey's "cantakerous manner".
He passed away at 79, at an aged care facility in Perth in November 2022.
With no friends or family attending his funeral, Theo said he and other acquaintances decided Harvey deserved a better send-off.
Helped by Arts Margaret River and a group of volunteers, exhibition sales raised funds for the Margaret River Community Centre.
The MRCC's Leanne Sutton said the donation was gratefully received.
"The money will go a long way to helping the physical safety, inclusivity and dignity for those struggling with housing issues.
"The donation will be used to maintain and upgrade the laundry and shower facilities as well as purchasing material goods to help those sleeping rough."
Paintings were also donated to Baptistcare Mirrambeena and Blue Ginger, both places having significance to the exhibition.
Mr Mathews said Leon Pericles and Rebecca Shilkin's generosity saw most of the exhibition prints provided at no cost, Officeworks Fremantle provided reduced printing costs, and a long list of locals and businesses had also had a hand in the success of the project.
