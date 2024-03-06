Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Late local's work provides helping hand to homeless

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
March 6 2024
Friends say local man Harvey Wachtel was a prolific artist with an eye for life's beautiful things. Picture supplied.
An art exhibition showcasing the works of a well known late local has resulted in a generous donation of more than $5400 towards helping homeless people in the region.

