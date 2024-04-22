Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Kids learn on Country with Adopt A Spot program

April 22 2024 - 2:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wadandi elder, Wayne Wonitji Webb, shares his expertise with the Adopt A Spot program participants. Pictures supplied.
Wadandi elder, Wayne Wonitji Webb, shares his expertise with the Adopt A Spot program participants. Pictures supplied.

Cowaramup Primary School students learned the significance of Cowaramup Bay and were left with a powerful sense of place after walking the bay's sandy beaches and granite headland with traditional owners last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.