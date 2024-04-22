Burning safe leads to Metricup theft investigation

Police are searching for answers after a stolen safe was discovered burning on the side of the road in Metricup, north of Margaret River.
Bunbury Detectives are calling for witnesses and dashcam footage that could help in the investigation, which began on Monday April 15 after a member of the public reported the safe, on fire, on the side of Bussell Highway at around 6:00am.
The safe was identified as having been stolen from a nearby business on Caves Road.
It had been forced open, and the cash contents stolen, before the safe was set on fire.
Police said a small white vehicle, possibly a Mitsubishi ASX or similar, was seen in the area at the time.
Detectives would like to speak to anyone who has information regarding this incident, or who has dash-cam vision filmed in the Metricup and surrounding between 6:00pm on Sunday April 14 and 8:00am on Monday April 15, particularly any vision which captured a white vehicle.
Vision can be uploaded directly to investigators via wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/pd14608
Anyone with information regarding this incident, or who saw or heard any suspicious activity in the Metricup area around the time of the incident, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 18000 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestoperswa.com.au
