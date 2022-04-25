news, local-news,

Despite a level of uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, a record number of artists will allow visitors a look inside of their usually private studios, for this year's Open Studios event in Margaret River. Open Studios signs are set to flood across the region this September, welcoming art lovers to the artist's world of paint, fire, chainsaws and machinery. Chair Jim Davies said the organisers were "bowled over" by the high number of artists registered, despite general uncertainty over COVID. "I suspect the desire to share beauty and creation is more important than ever before to our artists and community," he said. The event has been increasingly popular in recent years, with a record-breaking 43 new artists making their debut this year. "Our event has grown year-on-year and the word-of-mouth spreads through the artistic community," Mr Davies said. The yearly event will also see the return of regular participants, with 16 artists preparing for their ninth time taking part. Over 16 days, visitors will find artists in curious places, from straw bale homes, to a converted water tank, and a converted school bus. A brewery, a beach shack, sea containers, shearing sheds, and a 'Sheila shack' will also be on the long list of unusual spots in the art trail. Some artists call the Margaret River Region home, while others are more recent arrivals, bringing the influence of their home countries to their artwork. Organisers said artists are keen to share the stories behind their creations, with COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine turning many of them to focus on home, nature and family. Along the trail, visitors will discover ocean oddities, yachts of Geographe Bay, Art Nouveau Furniture, Japanese embroidery, consumerism, Star Wars, micro-environments and other themes. The Margaret River Open Studios event will run from 10 to 25 September.

