Jack Robinson claims hometown glory | Margaret River Pro 2022

Local hero: Margaret River's own Jack Robinson has managed to overcome one of the championship tour's most in-form surfers, taking down John John Florence at Main Break in a nailbiting final. Picture: WSL/Dunbar
Margaret River surfer Jack Robinson has claimed victory at the 2022 Margaret River Pro, with a down-to-the-wire final heat which saw some impressive aerial displays and brilliant technical surfing from both competitors.

Margaret River's Jack Robinson put on a powerful and precise display at Main Break to claim the 2022 Margaret River Pro title. Picture: WSL/Dunbar

Robinson showed control and determination in his wave selection, attacking the fast, clean 6-8 foot swell for a combined wave score of 16.24 to Florence's 15.60.

Isabella Nichols claimed the women's 2022 Margaret River Pro ahead of Gabriela Bryan. Picture: WSL/Dunbar

Earlier, fellow Australian Isabella Nichols bested Gracetown's Bronte Macaulay in the women's semifinals before taking down Hawaiian Gabriela Bryan to claim the Margaret River title.

More to come.