Jack Robinson claims hometown glory | Margaret River Pro 2022
Local News
Margaret River surfer Jack Robinson has claimed victory at the 2022 Margaret River Pro, with a down-to-the-wire final heat which saw some impressive aerial displays and brilliant technical surfing from both competitors.
Robinson showed control and determination in his wave selection, attacking the fast, clean 6-8 foot swell for a combined wave score of 16.24 to Florence's 15.60.
Earlier, fellow Australian Isabella Nichols bested Gracetown's Bronte Macaulay in the women's semifinals before taking down Hawaiian Gabriela Bryan to claim the Margaret River title.
More to come.