A new exhibition by talented local artist Clare Hamilton will honour her Scottish roots through stunning watercolours at the Cocoon Gallery for Emerging Artists. Hamilton has lived in Australia for seven years, with most of her time spent in the Margaret River region. Her love of painting started as a young girl when she was introduced to the work of Charles Rennie Mackintosh, a Scottish architect, designer and watercolourist. Inspired by his intricate and enthralling designs, Hamilton has focussed on her artwork over the last two years and said watercolours were her medium of choice, "a bit of an old favourite". "I also go through phases of using acrylics and ink line drawing," she said. "Painting is a Yin and Yang process for me. "I have always been very methodical, detailed and particular in the way I work. "I love the painting process and how my work evolves into something completely different to what I first planned." A mostly self-taught artist, Hamilton takes inspiration from nature, melding familiar objects and organic patterns. She uses a combination of things seen, remembered or imagined and her distinctive style is illustrative in nature while also evoking symbolism through the subject matter. She is also one of the permanent artists at the Margaret River Artisan Store, where along with original work, she sells other products with her unique prints. Hamilton will participate in this year's Margaret River Region Open Studios program and is creating new works with the art trail event in mind. The Cocoon Gallery for Emerging Artists at the Margaret River Library will showcase Clare Hamilton's collection of works until June 30, 2022. The Margaret River Library is an easily accessible venue, and the community is welcome to view the free exhibition at any time during library opening hours. To find out more visit www.amrlibraries.com

WHAT'S ON Local artist to honour Scottish roots in new exhibition