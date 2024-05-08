Family memories on the menu for Mother's Day

A special event at a South West winery will offer families the chance to capture this year's Mother's Day celebrations through the lens of a talented local photographer.
The Mother's Day lunch and Family Photoshoot will be hosted at Bettenays Lakeside Dining, promising a fusion of great food, family fun and lots of laughter.
"Families are invited to indulge in a delectable culinary experience with a Mediterranean inspired menu and will have the opportunity to enjoy a mini family photoshoot on location with renowned local photographer Michelle from Morrison Photography," explained Danica Bettenay, Business Development Manager at Bettenays Margaret River.
"Guests will be treated to a six course degustation Mother's Day lunch prepared by our chef, Marc. From gourmet entrees to decadent nougat inspired desserts, every bite is crafted to perfection."
Michelle Morrison from Morrison Photography will be on location to capture relaxed-style family shots in comfortable, 15 minute professional photoshoots, to ensure the Mother's Day memories will last forever.
"You can choose your setting from Lakeside, Vineyard, Olive Grove, or Cubby House," Danica said.
Guests will receive five (5) high resolution digital images within 48 hours, with the option to purchase further images online.
A special gift will also be presented to all mums on arrival at Bettenays.
"Join us in honouring the extraordinary women who fill our lives with love, laughter, and endless joy. "
Tickets to the Mother's Day lunch and Family Photoshoot are limited, and locals are encouraged to reserve their spot early to avoid disappointment.
For more information and to book, visit bettenaysmargaretriver.com.au or email info@bettenaysmargaretriver.com.au
