Funding secured to complete iconic Wadandi Track

The WA government has revealed a number of iconic South West locations will benefit from an injection of more than $165 million into the State's Outdoor Adventure Tourism package.
The funding is aimed at upgrading and improving some of WA's favourite outdoor destinations, and includes a $17.5 million investment into the completion of the Wadandi Track.
Stuart Hicks, chair of the Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association, said the investment was "a gamechanger" for the region.
"It will provide a multi-use 110km walking and cycling trail from Busselton to Augusta, showcasing the heritage of the former Busselton to Flinders Bay Railway, Aboriginal cultural sites, floristically diverse reserves, and farmland and vineyards.
"Importantly, the Track will connect and create opportunities for the townships and businesses located in its proximity and position our region as one of the great food and wine tourism walk and cycle trail experiences on the planet," Mr Hicks said.
The Outdoor Adventure Package will also fund three campsites to cater to walkers on the Cape to Cape Track.
Mr Hicks said the campsites, at Mt Duckworth, Moses Rock and Ellensbrook, would boost the Cape to Cape's status as one of Australia's 'five star' coastal walks.
"The investment in campsites along the Cape to Cape Track, builds on last year's announcement of $2 million to improve five of the most utilised sections of the Track, and $700,000 for signage within the Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park," he said.
Conto Campground will also benefit from the funding pool, with $250,000 earmarked for a renewal of the popular camping spot.
Mr Hicks said a plan to complete a 250km circuit track around the region's best tourism spots was closer to becoming a reality.
"The Leeuwin Trail in Augusta will soon be completed, linking the Cape to Cape Track and the Wadandi Track," he said. "On Geographe Bay, Cape Naturaliste is joinable to Busselton along the Meelup Reserve Trail and the City's bike and trail network.
"Further improvements to the Cape to Cape Track can make the dream of a great regional circuit a reality, providing one of the longest, most varied and interesting walks in the country."
Mr Hicks said he hoped focus would now turn to Joint Aboriginal Management of the Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park - noted in the MRBTA's six-point plan to assure the future of the Park and its traditional custodianship.
Member for Warren Blackwood, Jane Kelsbie MLA said the South West and Great Southern regions were home to some of the State's best tracks, trails and outdoor experiences. "I am stoked with the announcement that focuses not only on upgrading existing tracks and campgrounds, but also delivering new, exciting experiences across Warren-Blackwood - all whilst preserving our unique and diverse environment," she said.
