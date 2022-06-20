Artist begins work on South West's largest indoor mural

Busselton's Shelter Brewing Co has commissioned renowned local artist Ian Daniell to paint the biggest indoor mural in the South West.
Daniell, known for painting life-sized ocean life, is currently working on a 200 square metre mural of a breaching humpback whale on the walls of Shelter's second floor brew lab and office.
The mural, titled 'Breach', will be completed during the upcoming 9th annual Margaret River Region Open Studios, held from 10 to 25 September.
Daniell said that he was thrilled to collaborate with Shelter and pay homage to the humpback whale.
"Fun fact - the humpback whale has the largest appendage - as in arms and legs, and in their case, flippers - in the animal kingdom, so it's great to have a wall big enough to paint a life-sized version," said the British-born artist.
"With humpback whales being protected, we're seeing more of them during migrations, you could say the humpback is making a comeback, and this mural is a colourful celebration of that.
"The backflip breach position of the humpback is true to what you'd see if you're out on a boat or whale watching from shore," said Daniell, who is participating in Margaret River Region Open Studios for the second time.
Shelter Brewing Co is a proud sponsor of Margaret River Region Open Studios, the largest event of its kind in the southern hemisphere.
It's completely free and enables anyone to access art - artists open their home studios inviting art lovers in to chat about art, see their work, and/or see them at work.
"Our partnership with Margaret River Region Open Studios is Shelter's biggest collaboration to date in terms of investment," said Paul Maley, Shelter general manager.
"We've increased the space of the office and brew lab wall to accommodate Ian's mural and we love what he's doing - it'll be a talking point, as all good art is, and add colour to an otherwise white wall."
