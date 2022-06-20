Augusta-Margaret River Mail

Artist begins work on South West's largest indoor mural

Updated June 20 2022 - 7:58am, first published 1:43am
The mural, titled 'Breach', will be completed during the upcoming 9th annual Margaret River Region Open Studios, held from 10 to 25 September. Picture: Lewis French

Busselton's Shelter Brewing Co has commissioned renowned local artist Ian Daniell to paint the biggest indoor mural in the South West.

