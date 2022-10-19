Augusta-Margaret River Mail
WA Beach Clean Up reports great news from Grunters

Updated October 19 2022 - 1:09am, first published 1:00am
The beach cleanup at Grunters turned up a pleasant surprise - almost no rubbish to be collected. Pictures: Supplied

It was a huge weekend of nature and conservation in the Margaret River region, with hundreds of locals stepping out into the sunshine to attend the Open Nature Gardens Weekend and the WA Beach Clean-up along the coast.

