Margaret River to pilot kids' nutrition program

December 15 2022 - 4:26pm
Community nutritionist Shannon Prideaux at the Margaret River Community Centre garden, where children will be using their new gardens to grow vegetables. Picture Supplied.

Margaret River Community Centre has received $44,262 in Healthway funding to pilot a nutrition education program called 'Local Eats' to increase children's early provision, exposure, acceptance and knowledge of vegetables.

