Margaret River to pilot kids' nutrition program

Margaret River Community Centre has received $44,262 in Healthway funding to pilot a nutrition education program called 'Local Eats' to increase children's early provision, exposure, acceptance and knowledge of vegetables.
The funding will assist Margaret River Community Centre for Children develop child-friendly vegetable garden beds and deliver evidence-based education and training for staff and families at the centre.
Early childhood staff, parents, and caregivers will also be able to learn about the value of vegetables in children's diet through lunchbox planning, shopping tips and meal ideas.
The project is a collaboration the Edith Cowan University Public Health team (ECU) and will be led by the local community and childcare centre staff.
Key partners include the Edith Cowan University Public Health team (ECU), the Shire of Augusta Margaret River, Nutrition Australia, and the Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden, Town Team Movement, Margaret River Fresh Produce and Margaret River Bunnings.
Local community nutritionist Shannon Prideaux will coordinate the project.
"Establishing good eating patterns in childhood is essential to forming habits that positively impact health across the lifespan," Ms Prideaux said. "They will have fun growing food and eating what they harvest."
Margaret River Community Centre, which operates the not-for-profit Community Centre for Children, was successful in receiving funding through Healthway's Healthy Communities program.
Through this program, Healthway funds innovative and sustainable health promotion projects that promote and encourage healthy lifestyles for all Western Australians, especially children and young people.
Healthway CEO Ralph Addis congratulated Margaret River Community Centre on receiving funding.
"The funding will help run a fantastic pilot, which will promote healthy eating to approximately 100 children and their families.
"Early Childhood Education and Care settings play a significant role in optimising a child's developmental and health outcomes, which includes promoting healthy eating habits," Mr Addis said.
"The project will have many benefits.
"We know fruit and vegetable variety in the diet improves health outcomes, but this type of initiative also teaches children about where their food comes from, which can lead to generational change to improve eating behaviors," said Ros Sambell from Edith Cowan University's Nutrition & Health Innovation Research Institute.
"Establishing healthy eating patterns as a child is essential to forming good habits that help prevent negative health outcomes during childhood and later in life," Ms Sambell said.
"Nutrition Australia are excited to be part of the 'Local Eats' program and support the Margaret River community."
For more information on the project, visit www.healthway.wa.gov.au
To learn more about the Community Centre, visit mrcc.com.au
