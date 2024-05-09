Augusta-Margaret River Mail
New app lets locals take role in enviro-work

May 10 2024 - 2:30am
Nature Conservation staff Obelia Walker and Peta Lierich using the new weed identification and reporting app. Picture supplied.
Nature Conservation Margaret River Region this week launches a new mobile phone app that turns locals into citizen scientists and helps boost nature and biodiversity in our region.

