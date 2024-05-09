Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Another sell-out year for Edible Gardens Festival

May 10 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edible Gardens Festival co-organiser Valerie Vallee (left) with local gardener Gillian Pearce. Picture by Trevor Paddenburg.
Edible Gardens Festival co-organiser Valerie Vallee (left) with local gardener Gillian Pearce. Picture by Trevor Paddenburg.

This weekend's not-for-profit Edible Gardens Festival is another sell-out, as hundreds of locals and visitors explore some of the region's real-life, practical and inspiring food gardens over two days.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.