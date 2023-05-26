Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/Comment
What's on

South West men, take your seat at the table

By Damian Tapley
May 26 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are no fees to join the Margaret River Men's Table, participants just cover the cost of their meal. The first introductory dinner is at The River on June 6.
There are no fees to join the Margaret River Men's Table, participants just cover the cost of their meal. The first introductory dinner is at The River on June 6.

From an early age I knew my dad didn't grow up in Margaret River, but he was born here.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.