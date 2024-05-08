State nomination for Margaret River stalwart

Last month, Margaret River icon John Alferink's decades of dedication and service to the community were recognised with a nomination at the Volunteering WA Awards 2024.
With an impressive list of volunteering roles, Mr Alferink's volunteering resume started in 1966 as Secretary for the Cowaramup Junior Farmers Club.
From here, his service extended into coaching local sporting teams and as President and Treasurer of community groups but it is his service to a range of emergency services organisations that is most notable.
Mr Alferink was an active member for the Margaret River SES for over 30 years and the Wallcliffe Bushfire Brigade for over 50 years, where he still volunteers today.
A wealth of knowledge and passion, he is a founding member of the Margaret River Historical Society where is still mentors and assists families looking for information, and teaching school children the history of the area.
Decades later and many roles later, Mr Alferink is still actively involved across many more local community groups including the Margaret River Agricultural Society, Margaret River and Districts Historical Society, Margaret River Lions Club and Friends of Margaret River Cemetery.
A valued member of the community, Mr Alferink has been volunteering for majority of his life and says his passion for volunteering stems from wanting to get involved with the community and meeting its wonderful people.
He credits his ability to continue with his community service to his wife and her support.
In 2023, his efforts were recognised as he was awarded the AMR Shire's Volunteer of the Year Award.
With such an outstanding contribution to the community, the Shire then nominated Mr Alferink for the Volunteering WA Lifetime Contribution to Volunteering Award.
The award recognises individuals who have made an exemplary life-long contribution to volunteering for more than 20 years.
A spokesperson said the Shire was "thrilled" that Volunteering WA had chosen John as a finalist.
Winners will be announced on 23 May.
