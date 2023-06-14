Taking it slow: Quindalup designer switches fashion focus

Quindalup may be a million miles away from London's catwalks and rapidly changing high-street trends, but that's just how WA designer and local resident Leona Hatcher likes it.
The name behind Australian label Hobo and Hatch, Leona swapped fast-fashion for slow-fashion 10 years ago and hasn't looked back.
"I'd worked for a major surf brand and also for one of the UK's large high-street stores overseeing production of 10,000 pieces of clothing and it really prompted me to step back and reassess how I wanted to contribute to the fashion industry," Leona said.
The answer lay in small-batch, mindfully made items such as scarves, ponchos and blankets, along with a hand-knit wool collection, jewellery, hats and accessories, all produced with a focus on supporting charitable causes.
This week, Leona will make the three-hour drive to Perth to join more than 180 artisans, designers and gourmet producers at Perth Upmarket on Sunday (18 June), including many other slow-fashion aficionados.
"Our pieces are designed to last lifetimes, and we encourage the passing down through generations and the purchasing of quality not quantity," she said.
Leona's designs are stocked in more than 100 stores throughout Australia and New Zealand, as well as in the US and Europe, but Quindalup remains the centre of her business and sustainability is at the forefront.
The designer has built strong relationships with producers to source certified and natural fibres, including ethically sourced New Zealand wool.
"Most of our producers are small, family-run businesses with an emphasis on keeping the local handicraft industry alive," Leona said.
"We only ever order what we need.
"We even design pieces around scraps of fabric to use every centimetre, and we endeavour to be plastic-free, using compostable packaging and sticky tape for online orders."
The Hobo and Hatch head office is entirely self-sufficient, with solar power, rainwater harvesting and a compostable, water-less toilet system.
While Leona's return to WA was the catalyst she needed to start her own business, the seed for Hobo and Hatch had been planted several years earlier.
"After leaving the fashion industry in London, my partner and I were living in Cannes, professionally sailing and sewing in a studio where we made a collection of recycled and commissioned apparel pieces," she said.
"Having studied Commerce at Curtin University, it was only a matter of time before starting my own business. It just took working for large design teams and a sailing career to make it happen!
"Our customers tell us they love the fact our designs and colour palettes are timeless, and easy to style and gift, and they're produced in small batches so there's a unique element to them too."
Perth Upmarket Director, Erin Madeley, said people were always eager to support and discover local brands that endorsed slow fashion and responsible production.
"People love coming to the Perth Upmarket to find local small batch fashion and they particularly love designers who are creating businesses that are ethically minded, not only creating beautiful designs, but also contributing meaningfully to the world," Erin said.
Over the past 10 years, Hobo and Hatch has donated to the charity In Giving We Receive, supporting vulnerable families, single mothers and children in Nepal.
Look out for Hobo and Hatch at Perth Upmarket on Sunday, 18 June, 10 am - 4 pm at Winthrop Hall, University of Western Australia.
