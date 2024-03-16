Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Hawks collect historic shield

By Allan Miller
March 16 2024 - 11:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TON UP: Alistair McIlroy, left, from Margaret River Hawks Cricket Club accepts the Yates Shield from Barry House, David Yates, Mike and Hannah Yates and Jenny Yates. Photo supplied.
TON UP: Alistair McIlroy, left, from Margaret River Hawks Cricket Club accepts the Yates Shield from Barry House, David Yates, Mike and Hannah Yates and Jenny Yates. Photo supplied.

THE oldest trophy in South-West cricket celebrated its centenary on Sunday when the Yates Shield was presented to Margaret River Hawks at the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association's end-of-season trophy ceremony at the Barnard Park Pavilion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.