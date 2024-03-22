Residents needed to sign up for Ringtail count

GeoCatch is seeking community members to lend a hand in protecting the critically endangered Nguraren (Western Ringtail Possum) during the 2024 Ringtail Tally.
The tally is a citizen science project that runs from April 7 to May 4, and anyone can be involved in collecting data.
The information gathered is recorded on the WA Threatened Species Database and tracks population trends, future planning decisions, and conservation projects.
Delivered by GeoCatch and supported by the Western Ringtail Action Group (WRAG), the Ringtail Tally has been running for eight years, with GeoCatch hoping to gather more volunteers to participate in this year's tally.
Last year, 20 Citizen scientists reported 341 possum sightings in their gardens and backyards across Busselton and Dunsborough.
The annual tally aims to improve knowledge and awareness of critically endangered western ringtail possums living in urban areas.
Busselton Senior High students studying Certificate 2 in Community Services are excited to be involved in the upcoming tally.
Active Volunteering teacher Louise Mutch explained the positive outcomes for students and the local environment.
"This is a beneficial program for our students to help look after our local wildlife and give back to our community," she said.
"Last year, these students helped GeoCatch with planting and mulching trees on the foreshore that will eventually become possum habitat, so it is a great opportunity for our students to continue with volunteer work."
All participants in the tally will go in the draw to win a possum box, hand-made by the Busselton Men's Shed.
The community's survey efforts help monitor ringtail numbers over time and show how valuable backyard habitats are to their survival.
The 2023 ringtail tally revealed some sobering statistics.
From 2016 to 2023, there were 450 reported deaths, of which 64 percent were from road kills.
Domestic dogs and cats were also a big contributor to ringtail deaths. Nicole Lincoln, from GeoCatch, said there were a few simple things that pet owners can do to help the critically endangered species.
"If you own a cat, make sure it is contained at all times," she said.
"Catios are a great way to let your cat enjoy the outdoors whilst keeping wildlife safe. If you have dogs, ensure that they are inside at night and can not access ringtail habitat."
"You can also install possum bridges in your yard to allow possums to move from tree to tree, and there are some low-cost fence extensions available if your dog is jumping up on the fence to access a possum highway."
To sign up for the 2024 Ringtail Tally, visit geocatch.asn.au
