South point surf-off for Cowaramup Boardriders

Cowaramup Bay Boardriders held their second event for 2024 on Saturday 9th March at South Point in Gracetown.
Conditions were ideal all day with offshore winds and 2-4 ft waves
Thank you to The River and Washbloc for sponsoring this event and congratulations to all the finalists who each received special prizes. Special mention to our encouragement award winners Rylan Vincent, Koa Mulchay and Jessie Elliot
If you would like more information about the club or would like to sponsor an event please contact cowbayboardriders@gmail.com
