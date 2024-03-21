Hawks to host grand finals this weekend

MARGARET RIVER will host the BMRCA grand finals this Saturday for the first time since 2013, following an incredible weekend of A-Grade, B-Grade and C-Grade semi-finals and preliminary finals.
Hawks won the right to host three grand finals when they comprehensively defeated Dunsborough in last Saturday's A-Grade semi-final at Gloucester Park, 9-169 to 78 all out.
It took an unprecedented dead heat on Sunday between Dunsborough and Vasse - both finishing on 93 all out - to determine Dunsborough would meet Hawks in the playoff for the Barnard Cup, by virtue of being the higher placed qualifier.
The outcome has devastated Vasse, who held down second place for most of the season and were a huge chance to play in their first ever A-Grade grand final.
This Saturday's B-Grade grand final for the Barnard Shield will be played between Yallingup-Oddbods and Vasse, following another heart-stopping preliminary final in which Vasse beat Dunsborough by a solitary run.
Meanwhile, the C-Grade grand final for the Penfold Shield will be played on the Nippers Oval at Margaret River between Yallingup-Oddbods and Nannup, ensuring a good spread of clubs (five) will participate in the grand finals action.
House Medallist Grant Garstone was the difference in last Saturday's A-Grade qualifying final. Garstone opened the batting and was still there at the end of the innings, unbeaten on 84, as Hawks totalled 9-169 from 50 overs.
Tom Reagan with 4-35 was the pick of the Dunsborough attack, well supported by Seb Watts (3-25) and Harrison Sutherland (2-22).
In reply Dunsborough were in immediate strife, losing Ben Cadd caught behind off the opening ball of their innings, and folded to 78 all out with Alex Cooke (35) and Chris Reagan (22) showing the only resistance.
Mathew Kent (3-16) and Peter Crimp (4-1 at the end) both had a day to remember for Hawks.
Vasse eliminated Yallingup-Oddbods in Saturday's first semi, after YOBS were held to 112 all out in 33 overs with Scott Young (3-24) and Sam Shepherd (4-5) proving a handful. Vasse attacked from the outset of their chase and won the game by seven wickets with more than half of their allotted overs remaining.
Sunday's preliminary final between Dunsborough and Vasse ebbed and flowed with runs at a premium on an excellent batting track.
Alex Cooke again shone for Dunsborough with 30 runs in their 93 all out, while Brad Kearney and Tom Perks shared seven wickets for Vasse.
Vasse lost import Lewis Smith to the opening ball of their innings, chopping on to the stumps, and looked all but beaten at 9-73 before Sam Shepherd and Tom Perks came together in a last-ditch stand.
Shepherd and Perks scraped together the 20 runs needed to draw the scores level, before Perks snicked behind to see Vasse fall agonisingly short at the final hurdle.
Saturday's B-Grade qualifying final saw YOBS notch 127 and then dismiss Dunsborough for 78, progressing through to the grand final.
The B-Grade elimination final saw a thrilling finish after St Marys were dismissed for 131, and Vasse scraped home by one wicket with Dennis Amour (41) and Jak Waller (40) scoring the lion's share of the runs. Matt Snaddon and Aaron Mattock secured seven wickets between them for St Marys.
Vasse scored another nailbiting win in Sunday's B-Grade prelim final, scoring 5-191 from 45 overs and restricting Dunsborough to 9-190 from 45 overs, with keeper Shaun Scaddan running out the last Dunsborough batsman from the final possible ball to see Vasse progress.
Saturday's C-Grade qualifying final saw Yallingup-Oddbods score a comprehensive win over Nannup, after Nannup were held to 8-94 from 40 overs (Thomas Corker 4-14) and YOBS responded with 2-100 in just 15 overs (Ross Ligtermoet 45 not out, Ethan Piggott 34 not out).
Vasse triumphed in the C-Grade first semi when Dunsborough were dismissed for 100 (Jack O'Malley taking 4-17) and Vasse replied with 3-101 in 18 overs.
Nannup snatched the last berth in the C-Grade grand final when they dismissed Vasse for 135 (Jack O'Malley 47, Troy Rasmussen 3-11) and responded with 3-136 in 32 overs, with Graham Whitehurst (66) and Lachlan Smith (39) adding 110 for the first wicket for Nannup.
