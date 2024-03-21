Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Hawks to host grand finals this weekend

By Alan Miller
March 21 2024 - 1:04pm
HAWKS WISH GRANTED: House Medallist Grant Garstone, here batting in the T20 competition, was the difference between Margaret River and Dunsborough in Saturday's A-Grade second semi-final. Photo Vanessa Hatton.
MARGARET RIVER will host the BMRCA grand finals this Saturday for the first time since 2013, following an incredible weekend of A-Grade, B-Grade and C-Grade semi-finals and preliminary finals.

