South West women collect Trigg Point crowns

March 21 2024 - 12:52pm
Yallingup's Claire Bevilacqua proved her prowess once again over the weekend, capturing her fifth Queen of the Point title in a closely fought battle over Cowaramup's Mia McCarthy at Trigg's 2024 Corsaire Aviation King of the Point competition.

