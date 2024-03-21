South West women collect Trigg Point crowns

Yallingup's Claire Bevilacqua proved her prowess once again over the weekend, capturing her fifth Queen of the Point title in a closely fought battle over Cowaramup's Mia McCarthy at Trigg's 2024 Corsaire Aviation King of the Point competition.
Three days of testing conditions put competitors from around the State to the test, with a number of South West surfers bringing home titles while others battled for second and third placings.
Mia is such a great competitor and she brought out the best of my surfing today.- Claire Bevilacqua
A former World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour competitor, Bevilacqua showed her experience and class edging out McCarthy by less than half a point, finishing on a two wave total of 11.83 (from a possible 20).
"I love this contest and I'm so happy to still be a part of it," she said.
"Mia is such a great competitor and she brought out the best of my surfing today."
Geraldton's Jake Hagan captured his maiden King of the Point victory over local hero Luke Campbell, the first surfer ever to win both the King of the Point and Prince of the Point titles at the same event.
Trigg surfer Mitch Loan took out the Over-40 Lord of the Point trophy.
Olive Hardy (Margaret River), proved her star is well and truly on this rise with a near flawless performance in the Under-21 Princess of the Point division.
Drawing from her strong surfing pedigree, Hardy amassed an huge two-wave total of 16.10 (from a possible 20) that included an 8.60 and 7.50.
"This win means a lot to me, all the girls were ripping and I'm really happy with my performance," Hardy said.
"I'd like to thank my mum for her coaching, all the girls and Surfing WA for another amazing event."
