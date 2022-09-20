Margaret River photographer Russell Ord is perhaps best-known for his wave photography, but that wasn't what he set out to do.
He took-up photography after injuring his knee in a surfing accident and, instead of "sitting on the couch getting unfit" he decided to borrow a mate's camera and photograph him surfing. He moved on to "the local board riders and went from there".
Mr Ord had never picked up a camera until he was "about 23 or 24" - half his life ago - but he "fell in love with it". Being in the water is a feeling of "being in all the elements", and Mr Ord portrays this in his pictures.
"I prefer to surf than take photos of surf. Being around the waves, it was a natural progression," he said.
"I love big waves. I originally wanted to capture a few of the big wave surfers - there are plenty of them in Margaret River - and it's the feeling of being out in the ocean on your own, the freedom, and the photo seems to be the byproduct."
Mr Ord has travelled around the world to photograph massive waves including the Right in the Indian Ocean, which he shot for his documentary, 'One Shot'. The thing he likes about ocean photography is that "you're capturing the moment and you're having a moment".
"When you're swimming in the surf, that's the biggest challenge. You can learn how to operate a camera pretty quick but being comfortable in the water [is just as important]," he said.
Studying "apnea, breath-holding and keeping relaxed" are crucial to being able to photograph heavy waves.
"It's all good when it's going good but when it's not you're in a world without oxygen. You've got to keep your head and have a good outcome. The biggest challenge is the ocean itself by a mile," he said.
The study Mr Ord undertook was "a little bit like free-diver training but you're always working with a high heart rate so you've got to be able to keep calm in situations, have self awareness and self-control in those sets of conditions".
"If you panic in the surf in those kinds of waves you're in a world full of hurt," Mr Ord said.
But harking back to the way he began his photography journey, he still prefers to capture people.
"I'm super inspired by people's stories. That's kind of why I love doing those photos and where most of my love for photography comes - being around people and being inspired by what they've done. If they've come through a lot of adversity, the more inspired I am," Mr Ord said.
"It certainly makes me question how I can achieve more. I find being around people like that, it can be a range of different stories - it doesn't have to be surf related. Every person has a story if you listen to it. I find it far more inspiring than capturing waves."
The south coast of Western Australia is one of Mr Ord's favourite places to photograph.
"It's about as raw as you can get and you can still - if you explore - find different locations that are off the beaten track. You can still go out to the beach camping and exploring," he said.
"I love going to Tahiti as well. I have good friends, the water is warm and clear, and the Tahitians themselves are beautiful people."
Mr Ord recently published a book with Mick Scott called Main Break Margaret River, containing quotes, stories and photographs from the characters who surf the Margaret River Main Break. He is now working on a book about surf culture.
